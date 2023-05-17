PIRP is the new ZIRP

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Real interest rates are now at extremely high levels, after rising 5.6 percentage points since April 2022.

Why it matters: So long as inflation expectations continue to decline, real rates will continue to rise — a stealth tightening that could help preclude further actual Fed hikes.

How it works: The Fed funds rate is now 2.7 percentage points higher than expected inflation over the coming year.

What they're saying: "Look at the nominal rate and then subtract a reasonable estimate of, let's say, one-year inflation," said Fed chair Jerome Powell at a news conference earlier this month. "Policy is tight."