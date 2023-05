Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On May 24, Axios business editor Dan Primack and business & technology reporter Kia Kokalitcheva will explore the economic headwinds impacting today's market for private equity dealmaking, featuring Battery Ventures general partner Morad Elhafed, Thoma Bravo managing partner Seth Boro & more.

Register here.