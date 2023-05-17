America's growing soccer landscape

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The U.S. professional soccer landscape is poised to get a lot bigger after major news broke on Tuesday in both the men's and women's game.

Major League Soccer expansion: San Diego will be home to the league's long-awaited 30th club, The Sunday Times reports. Egyptian billionaire and U.K. Conservative Party senior treasurer Mohamed Mansour is set to pay a record $500 million for the expansion rights.

The team will reportedly begin play in 2025 and share the recently opened Snapdragon Stadium with San Diego State's football team and the National Women's Soccer League's San Diego Wave.

in 2025 and share the recently opened Snapdragon Stadium with San Diego State's football team and the National Women's Soccer League's San Diego Wave. Mansour is expected to co-own the club with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, a Native American tribe believed to have lived in the San Diego area for thousands of years.

New women's league: The United Soccer League announced plans to launch a potential NWSL rival next August called the USL Super League.