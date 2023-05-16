Newmont and Newcrest agree to gold mining megamerger

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Denver-based gold miner Newmont has agreed to buy Australian rival Newcrest to US$17.5 billion in stock.

Why it matters: Newmont already is the world's largest gold miner, and adding Newcrest would give it nearly double the output of second-place Barrick Gold. Plus lots of copper.

Details: The offer was valued at around $19.5 billion when first announced last month, but fell alongside corresponding stock prices.