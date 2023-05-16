Share on email (opens in new window)

NewLimit, a longevity pharma startup co-founded by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and former Google Ventures partner Blake Byers, on Tuesday announced that it's raised $40 million in Series A funding.

The big picture: There's an old VC joke about all the big companies that would be rendered worthless if just one could develop Star Trek-style teleportation. Now that's getting a biotech spin.

Details: The company previously raised $105 million from its co-founders, as announced in late 2021.

New investors are Dimension, Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Eric Schmidt, Elad Gil, Garry Tan and Fred Ehrsam.

Byers says the outside investment is intended to be a signal that "this company isn't supposed to be a nonprofit Blake and Brian research institute." Instead, it wants to be a drug developer and boost its small 17-person team by up to 10 more employees by year end.

What it does: In short, NewLimit wants to reverse cellular aging.

To do so, it seeks to use new epigenetics tools to "reprogram" cells so that they act younger, with an initial focus on T-cells. Not only could this increase quality of life as people age, but it also could prevent the development of diseases like cancer.

Byers notes that humans already reprogram their cells, in a way, via reproduction; adding that newborn cells are always zero days old, no matter the age of their parents.

He adds that the giant challenge for Newlimit is to shrink the functional performance delta between actual young cells and reprogrammed older ones.

Yes, this is a massive moonshot. Armstrong acknowledges the long odds of NewLimit's ambition, but says the reward is worth the risk.

"Think of how many dollars are spent trying to figure out treatments for major diseases, most of which are in some way correlated to aging," Armstrong says. "It would be a huge success if you could wipe out even one of those disease categories, so think about how exciting it is to go after something even more fundamental."

One thing Armstrong doesn't particularly want to discuss, however, is the suggestion that NewLimit's ultimate mission is immortality. Instead, his frame is to "radically expand human healthspans."

The bottom line: We wanted flying cars. Instead we may get longer life.