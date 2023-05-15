DeSantis signs bill banning DEI degrees at Florida colleges

Students protest the shakeup at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2023. Photo: Octavio Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday prohibiting degrees in critical race theory (CRT) and other majors, minors and programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from Florida's public colleges.

Why it matters: DeSantis' signing of SB 266 and HB 931 marks the latest escalation in a yearslong effort to regulate how race and gender are addressed in educational institutions across the state.

The Republican governor signed the bills at New College of Florida, a liberal arts school in Sarasota, where he overhauled the board of trustees to transform the college into a conservative institution.

DeSantis proposed many of the bills' provisions in February, claiming that such teachings "suppress free thought" and are "discriminatory."

Details: The legislation DeSantis signed prohibits the state's universities from using state or federal money to fund DEI initiatives and restricts teaching CRT or DEI in general education courses.

University officials will be required to periodically review lessons "based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities."

HB 931 bars Florida's higher education institutions from requiring students, faculty or staff to sign statements in support of DEI in order to be admitted or hired.

Between the lines: DEI programs intend to foster an inclusive culture across campuses where all members, regardless of their race, ethnicity or sexual orientation, can succeed.

What they're saying: "The whole experiment of DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida," DeSantis said at Monday's press conference, where a group gathered outside to protest. "We are going to treat people as individuals."

"If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley," DeSantis said. "But for us, with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be."

What's ahead: The laws will take effect July 1.