Private equity's looming bankruptcy boom

Private equity is facing a wave of portfolio company bankruptcies, due to rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

What to know: The situation looks worse than it really is, at least in the short term.

There are echoes to the Great Financial Crisis era, when covenant-lite loan terms enabled private equity owners to "amend and extend." Despite all the hand-wringing, cov-lite persisted through the subsequent boom times and can again be leveraged.

Yes, there were several large buyout bankruptcies back then, including Linens 'n Things, but the vast majority of PE-backed problem children restructured and lived to fight another day.

Zoom out: An obvious difference between 2008 and 2023 is the direction of interest rates.

The upward arrow, perhaps further sharpened by Friday's hot jobs report, could lead to more difficult restructuring negotiations with lenders.

But, on the other hand, today's economic slowdown is much more modest than the 2008 version, and PE portfolio companies tend to have less existing leverage. Moreover, lots of PE-backed companies took advantage of loose credit conditions in late 2020 and 2021 to push back their debt maturities.

What they're saying: "I think today people are relatively complacent," said KKR global private equity co-head Pete Stavros during a Milken Global Conference panel last week. "The question about, 'Are we going to have a bunch of bankruptcies?' kind of depends on how long rates stay high."

By the numbers: S&P Global Intelligence reported that 16 PE-backed U.S. companies filed for bankruptcy protection during the first 75 days of 2023.

If that pace were maintained, 2023 would be the top year for PE-backed bankruptcies since 2010.

At the same time, however, it's worth noting that those 16 companies represented just 11% of total U.S. bankruptcy filings, and that the raw number of PE portfolio companies is much higher today than in 2010.

The bottom line: Private equity believes it can jump the bankruptcy wave, and keep its fingers crossed that there are calmer waters ahead.