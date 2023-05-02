How a hospital drug discount program hurts biosimilars market
The 340B Drug Discount Program — which gives hospitals a break on drug purchases from manufacturers — may be slowing the uptake of lower-cost alternatives known as biosimilars, according to a study led by Cornell University.
Why it matters: Biologics made up 43% of U.S. drug spending in 2019 and accounted for 83% of drug spending growth between 2015 and 2019, the authors said.
Between the lines: Hospitals may get large discounts through 340B on drugs administered in outpatient settings, but administration of those drugs is reimbursed by Medicare at the same rate as non-34oB hospitals, the authors note.
- That means 340B hospitals may earn higher profits administering certain discounted medications.
The details: Researchers of the study published in Health Affairs looked at data for two high-volume biologic drugs that both have biosimilar competitors: filgrastim, which boosts white blood cells, and infliximab, an immunosuppressive drug.
- Their sample included about 56,000 administrations for more than 6,300 patients across outpatient departments at nearly 600 general acute hospitals between 2017 and 2019.
- They estimated the adoption of biosimilars for those drugs was about 23 percentage points lower in 340B hospitals compared with non-340B hospitals.
The bottom line: "The 340B program could be a factor that has meaningfully reduced overall biosimilar use in the U.S.," the authors wrote.