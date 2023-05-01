NFL draft notes: QBs and tight ends galore

259 picks and a record 43 trades later, the 2023 National Football League draft is in the books.

Notes:

SEC is king: For the 17th consecutive year, the SEC led all conferences with 62 players drafted, followed by the Big Ten (54), ACC (32), Big 12 (30) and Pac-12 (27). SEC programs Alabama and Georgia also tied for the lead among all schools with 10 drafted players each.

A run on QBs: 12 quarterbacks were taken in the first five rounds, the most in the common draft era (1967). The 14 QBs selected total were shy of the overall record (17 in 2004).

Georgia North: After drafting two Georgia defenders last year, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted three more this year. They also traded for Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift, a Georgia alum.

Tight end uprising: TEs were a popular pick in the early rounds, as the position takes on a larger role in college offenses. Nine were taken in the first three rounds alone, the most in the common draft era.

Family ties: The Arizona Cardinals took Houston QB Clayton Tune, whose great-great-uncle was the team's first-ever pick in 1936 … The Dallas Cowboys took Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn, whose father is a scout for Dallas.

Mr. Irrelevant: The St. Louis Rams took Toledo DE Desjuan Johnson with the 259th and final pick as he'll aim to become the 11th straight "Mr. Irrelevant" to play at least one NFL game. Last year's honor went to QB Brock Purdy, who nearly led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

What's next: The NFL is targeting May 11 as the date to release the 2023 schedule, per ESPN.