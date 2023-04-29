Data: 247Sports Composite Rankings, NFL; Note: Players who were dismissed from their teams or did not declare for the draft were omitted from analysis; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Eleven college football players who started their careers as five-star recruits — viewed by experts as the best high schoolers in the country — were picked in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

The big picture: 29% of the five-star recruits drafted between 2015-2022 were first-round picks, according to an Axios analysis of the 247Sports composite rankings.

58% of the five-star recruits in the analysis were picked in the first three rounds.

State of play: Six of the past eight No. 1 overall picks were five-star recruits: Jameis Winston (2015), Myles Garrett (2017), Kyler Murray (2019), Trevor Lawrence (2021), Travon Walker (2022) and Bryce Young (2023).

Between the lines: Five-star recruits are the high school players that talent evaluators believe are the top football talents.

The 247Sports composite rankings combine evaluations from major recruiting sites into a single rating, according to the site's explanation.

Zoom in: Here's the full list of former five-stars who were drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday: