Portland finally gets a G League team

The Portland Trail Blazers will begin operating a G League team this fall, leaving the Suns as the only National Basketball Association team without a minor league affiliate.

State of play: Affiliates usually take 18-24 months before they're ready to start playing, but Portland is fast-tracking the as-yet-unnamed team because operating without one has meant outsourcing prospects to rival G League outfits.

This lets them keep all development in-house as the G League continues to evolve into a true minor league circuit.

The team will practice at the Blazers' facility and play home games at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.

Looking ahead: The Phoenix Suns operated a G League team from 2016-21 before selling it to the Detroit Pistons. New owner Mat Ishbia said in February that he plans to have one, so it's only a matter of time before all 30 teams are represented.