Unless your name is Ethan Hunt, you probably don't need a hyperrealistic mask depicting the face of a celebrity. But wouldn't it make for the creepiest Halloween getup?

State of play: Artist Landon Meier is turning heads with his masks of people like Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Digital artist Beeple even showed off Meier's Hyperflesh masks at a recent event, Insider reports.

How it works: Meier uses a combination of the ZBrush digital sculpting program, real-life photo analysis and 3D silicon printing to piece together what Narratively called a "thin stream of molten plastic in all directions, generating a face identical to the one on his monitor."

Of note: Meier "charged $20,000 for the first mask he made of each figure, and somewhere in the range of $7,000 to $15,000 for copies of masks for which he'd already created the mold," Insider reports.

Meier tells Axios that customers can place orders through his Instagram and Facebook pages.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: I'm stunned into silence.