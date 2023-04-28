Artist creates "hyperrealistic" face masks of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg
Unless your name is Ethan Hunt, you probably don't need a hyperrealistic mask depicting the face of a celebrity. But wouldn't it make for the creepiest Halloween getup?
State of play: Artist Landon Meier is turning heads with his masks of people like Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
- Digital artist Beeple even showed off Meier's Hyperflesh masks at a recent event, Insider reports.
How it works: Meier uses a combination of the ZBrush digital sculpting program, real-life photo analysis and 3D silicon printing to piece together what Narratively called a "thin stream of molten plastic in all directions, generating a face identical to the one on his monitor."
Of note: Meier "charged $20,000 for the first mask he made of each figure, and somewhere in the range of $7,000 to $15,000 for copies of masks for which he'd already created the mold," Insider reports.
💭 Nathan's thought bubble: I'm stunned into silence.