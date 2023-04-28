Federal Reserve will consider tougher rules for banks after Silicon Valley Bank failure

The Federal Reserve is considering stricter regulations for banks after an internal review found that looser rules were one key culprit behind Silicon Valley Bank's collapse — the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Why it matters: The review, released on Friday, lays blame on the bank itself, as well as Fed supervisors charged with overseeing it and a regulation rollback, for the failure. The episode forced the government to take extraordinary action to backstop the banking system.

What they're saying: "SVB's failure demonstrates that there are weaknesses in regulation and supervision that must be addressed," Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision who led the review, said in a statement.

In a press release, Fed chair Jerome Powell endorsed that takeaway, saying he supported "recommendations to address our rules and supervisory practices."

Details: The 114-page report, completed in a little over a month, is the most comprehensive look so far at the failures on the part of supervisors and bank executives that led to the collapse of the bank.

But underpinning those failures are 2019 changes that loosened regulations and requirements for financial institutions similarly sized to Silicon Valley Bank, Barr said.

What they're saying: Those rule changes, which came in response to federal legislation, and a "shift in the stance of supervisory policy impeded effective supervision by reducing standards, increasing complexity, and promoting a less assertive supervisory approach," Barr said.

Barr said that the Fed plans to reevaluate those rule changes, which applied to banks with $100 billion or more in assets.

The big picture: Barr also proposed tougher rules related to capital and liquidity requirements, as well as the format of periodic stress tests — all of which had been under consideration before Silicon Valley Bank's failure. The event, however, intensified the urgency for review, according to senior Fed officials.

Barr is also looking to improve "speed, force, and agility of supervision," all of which he said appeared to fall short in the case of Silicon Valley Bank.

Of note: A senior Fed official was confident the recommendations would be approved. But even if that's the case, the process is lengthy so any new rules — particularly those related to liquidity requirements — likely wouldn't take effect for several years.

Between the lines: The report details the extent to which some of Silicon Valley Bank's troubles were identified by Fed supervisors, but not followed up on.