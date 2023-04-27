Streaming guide: What's new on Disney+, Hulu and more

Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell in "Peter Pan & Wendy." Photo: Courtesy of Disney

Here’s a look at what’s coming to streaming services this weekend.

Get nostalgic with a live-action Disney classic and a series based on a 1987 thriller.

Apple TV+

"Frog and Toad": A new kids series based on the '70s children's books by Arnold Lobel about two unlikely friends who learn to appreciate each other for their differences. Available Friday.

Disney+

"Peter Pan & Wendy": This classic tale about a boy who refuses to grow up gets the live-action treatment by Disney 70 years after the release of the animated version. Available Friday.

Catch up quick: Spidey fans rejoice! Last week, Disney added "Spider-Man," "Spider-Man 2," "Spider-Man 3," "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to their streaming service. Look out for "Venom" to be available on May 12.

HBO Max

"Love and Death": Elizabeth Olsen stars in HBO's take on the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore after having an affair with her husband in 1980. Available now.

Hulu

"Saint X": In a series told through multiple timelines, the mysterious death of a young woman during a Caribbean vacation pulls her surviving sister into a perilous search for answers. Available now.

"Clock": Under pressure from her family to have kids, a woman signs up for a clinical trial to fix her "broken" biological clock. Available Friday.

Paramount+

"Fatal Attraction": This new series is intended to be a more detailed story based on the classic 1987 psychological thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Prime Video