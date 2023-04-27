The debt ceiling standoff is intensifying partisan fights over the climate law — and both parties are wielding China as a weapon, Ben writes.

Driving the news: Democrats say House Republicans' bid to scuttle many climate law subsidies for low-carbon energy — a condition of their debt proposal — would aid Beijing.

The big picture: They point to the huge wave of climate law-fueled investments in U.S. EV battery manufacturing, a sector China currently dominates.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement Tuesday, said the GOP plan would "send American manufacturing jobs back to China."

The Center for American Progress, a group aligned with Democrats, is making the same case this week around batteries and solar manufacturing.

The intrigue: Democratic messaging flips the script on GOP's criticisms of the statute, and other White House policies like new draft vehicle emissions rules.

One example: A GOP memo alongside a House energy committee hearing yesterday argues the push for aggressive renewables and EV deployment aids China.

That's because the "rush to green" is outpacing domestic mineral supply chains, boosting dependence on Chinese materials, it claims.

The bottom line: GOP moves to kill climate law tax incentives are unlikely to succeed in the debt ceiling fight.