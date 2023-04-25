35 mins ago - Economy & Business
Finastra reportedly preps record-breaking private credit deal
Finastra Group, a London-based fintech owned by Vista Equity Partners, is in talks with private credit funds about a $6 billion refinancing package, per Bloomberg.
Why it matters: It would be the largest private credit deal ever, topping the $5 billion secured last summer for the leveraged buyout of Zendesk.
- If that record sounds familiar, it's because Carlyle Group was working on a $5.5 billion private credit package for its takeover of health care analytics company Cotiviti, before deal talks collapsed earlier this month.
Details: Finastra, which provides payment infrastructure software, reportedly is in talks with Oak Hill Advisors, KKR, Sixth Street Partners and Ares Management.
- The company was acquired by Vista in 2012, and has over $4 billion of debt set to mature.
The bottom line: If this deal goes through, don't expect the record to hold for long, as private credit funds were sitting on a whopping $1.4 trillion at the end of 2022.