Finastra reportedly preps record-breaking private credit deal

Finastra Group, a London-based fintech owned by Vista Equity Partners, is in talks with private credit funds about a $6 billion refinancing package, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: It would be the largest private credit deal ever, topping the $5 billion secured last summer for the leveraged buyout of Zendesk.

If that record sounds familiar, it's because Carlyle Group was working on a $5.5 billion private credit package for its takeover of health care analytics company Cotiviti, before deal talks collapsed earlier this month.

Details: Finastra, which provides payment infrastructure software, reportedly is in talks with Oak Hill Advisors, KKR, Sixth Street Partners and Ares Management.

The company was acquired by Vista in 2012, and has over $4 billion of debt set to mature.

The bottom line: If this deal goes through, don't expect the record to hold for long, as private credit funds were sitting on a whopping $1.4 trillion at the end of 2022.