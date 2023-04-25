Ada Limón says 2nd term as poet laureate is "where imagination meets reality"
Ada Limón will write a poem for space and collaborate with the National Park Service as she embarks on her historic second term as U.S. poet laureate, she told Axios Latino.
Driving the news: Limón was appointed last year for a one-year term and on Monday made history when she became the first U.S. poet laureate appointed to serve a two-year second term. She will now keep the title through 2025.
- Limón was asked to remain on because of her work to "broaden and promote poetry to reach new audiences," Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said in a statement.
What to know: Limón said in an interview last year with Axios Latino that her main goal would be to make poetry more accessible.
- She's been developing programs with other government agencies that Hayden said would be best served by having more time to carry them out.
- For example, Limón is writing a new poem that NASA says will be engraved on its Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is expected to launch next year and eventually do several flybys of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.
- Limón is also leading an initiative to feature poems in national parks this fall.
What she's saying: "The first term was all about figuring out who I was in this public role and what it is I wanted to accomplish. The second term is exciting because it's where the imagination meets reality," Limón told Axios Latino.
- She said the collaborations with NASA and the National Park Service create a chance to recognize how poetry and the natural world are interwoven.
- "They both give us a chance to experience wonder, awe, and mystery," she added.
Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.