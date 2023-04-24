Nestlé forms European pizza venture with private equity firm PAI

Nestlé announced a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners to house its European frozen pizza business, which generates nearly $350 million in annual sales.

Why it matters: The deal lets Nestlé push a low-growth business off its balance sheet, while also acceding to some shareholder demands that its product portfolio become healthier.

It's also junk food déjà vu, as Nestlé and PAI did a similar deal for U.S. ice cream in 2019.

Details: The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, pending regulatory approval, and would include European distribution of brands like Wagner, Buitoni and Garden Gourmet.