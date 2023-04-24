Cybereason cuts valuation by more than 90%, loses unicorn status

Boston-based cybersecurity "unicorn" Cybereason earlier this month announced $100 million in new funding from existing investor SoftBank.

What it didn't mention was that the new Series G shares were sold at more than a 90% discount to Cybereason's prior round in mid-2021, when it was valued at around $2.7 billion, according to a Delaware stock authorization form first noticed by Nasdaq Private Market.

Details: That previous deal was led by Steve Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital.