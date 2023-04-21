Six months into an overhaul of the Centers for Disease Control, director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday the agency has made strides releasing timely data and retraining staff to ensure a nimble response to future crises.

Why it matters: The CDC drew fire for its disjointed response and messaging missteps during the pandemic. Walensky owned up to some shortcomings — including issues with the agency's culture — but said Congress also needs to give the agency more authority in areas like compelling data sharing from states.

Driving the news: The CDC has identified 161 priority actions as a part of the reorganization and overhaul of the agency, Walensky said at a KFF event on Thursday in San Francisco. They include:

Overhauling the agency's website, culling the more than 100,000 webpages to make it more user-focused and data driven.

Training CDC staff to be ready to respond to future public health emergencies and appointing a roster of emergency-specific leaders internally and nationwide who would step into specific roles in a crisis.

Prioritizing the release of data in a timely manner and getting scientific reviews of data down even more than the 50% than they already have.

Getting ahead of misinformation that might arise in response to reports or data being released with a communications strategy to "set the stage" and anticipate that.

Flashback: Walensky tapped Mary Wakefield, a former Obama administration official, to lead the reorganization last fall, after a review of the agency and report were published.

Yes, but: The CDC needs more funding and authority from Congress to implement some of the changes, including in data collection, Walensky said.