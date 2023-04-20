What we learned about banking conditions

One big question of the moment is how recent bank failures will impact lending conditions across the country. As anecdotal evidence trickles in, we are getting early answers.

Why it matters: It's difficult to quantify how much credit conditions are tightening (or loosening, for that matter). In that context, the Beige Book — a collection of anecdotes compiled by regional Fed banks, released two weeks before each policy meeting — takes on more importance.

Driving the news: The latest edition, based on information compiled after the bank collapses, said that "banks tightened lending standards amid increased uncertainty and concerns about liquidity" across several Fed districts.

Of the 10 regional Fed banks that mentioned banking conditions in their respective summary, six — including New York, Chicago and Kansas City — reported tightening standards for loans, according to Bank Policy Institute economist Bill Nelson.

The last two editions, on the other hand, had little mention of changes to loan standards.

Details: In the region covered by the San Francisco Fed, nonprofit organizations reported limited access to credit amid "heightened uncertainty in the banking sector."

Generally, lending standards "tightened notably" in the district. Depository institutions looked to trim loan volumes "despite reporting ample liquidity."

The bottom line: It's unclear the extent to which tighter lending standards put a brake on economic growth and whether it sticks even as the banking turmoil appears to fade.