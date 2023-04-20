WeWork shares fall below 50 cents

Data: Yahoo FInance; Chart: Axios Visuals.

WeWork shares closed below 50 cents on Wednesday, pushing the coworking space operator's market cap down to just $334 million.

The big picture: On Tuesday, WeWork disclosed that it received a noncompliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange because of its flailing stock price.

It has six months to regain compliance before possible delisting.

For context, WeWork founder and ousted CEO Adam Neumann last year raised $350 million (at a $1b post-money valuation) for his new real estate startup from Andreessen Horowitz.