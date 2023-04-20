Austin-based DivInc, a startup accelerator that supports young companies founded by women and people of color, announced Thursday that it will focus its next program on blockchain technology.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and their venture-capitalist backers — all mostly men — have raised tens of billions of dollars to create web3, the third generation of the internet being built on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. Critics worry about who it's leaving behind.

Building new technology and an online world without diverse founders risks replicating the same biases that exist in the physical world, according to a recent report from Boston Consulting Group.

State of play: It's DivInc's first accelerator dedicated to startups in the blockchain and web3 world, and an effort to elevate the voices of underrepresented founders in the buzzy space.

Details: The DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator will offer programming, one-one-one meetings with entrepreneurs and resources to understand decentralized tools and technologies to founders.

Up to 10 companies will be accepted to the 12-week program, which will run from September through November.

Each company will receive $10,000 in seed funding upon completion.

Startup founders can apply on DivInc's website.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to see our creative tech economy founders playing a major role in building high-growth companies and benefitting from the emerging DWeb and web3 for the greater good," DivInc CEO Preston James said in a statement. "This partnership with [Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web] is a huge leap forward in that pursuit.”

Between the lines: Despite the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX late last year, cryptocurrencies are still touted as the future of finance, though they will likely face more scrutiny from regulators.

Worth noting: CoinDesk's Consensus conference returns to Austin this year, bringing together throngs of crypto enthusiasts for programming around blockchain, crypto, web3 and the metaverse.