From Beavis and Butt-Head to Judy Blume, here’s a look at what’s coming to streaming services this weekend.

Netflix

"A Tourist's Guide To Love": Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Lý star in a rom-com about an American travel exec who meets an adventurous tour guide in Vietnam. Available Friday.

Hulu

"Quasi": From the creators of the 2001 comedy "Super Troopers," this film is a twist on "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." The main character "Quasi" navigates love and a feud between the king of France and the pope. Available now.

Apple TV+

"Ghosted": Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are paired in this action flick about an unsuspecting farmer who falls for a secret agent. Available Friday.

Prime Video

"Judy Blume Forever": A documentary about the life and works of author Judy Blume, known for writing openly about topics like teen sex and menstruation in the '70s. Available Friday.

Paramount+