What's Next Summit Go Deeper Session: The Future of Work

On Wednesday, March 29, Axios hosted its second annual What’s Next Summit in Washington, D.C., featuring breakout discussions to “go deeper” on specific topics.

In this session on the future of work, guests shared their perspectives on shifting norms in today’s dynamic workplace and how they think the increasing use of AI could impact the future of work. Axios editor in chief Sara Kehaulani Goo and communications strategist and writer Eleanor Hawkins led the conversation.

1 big thing: Artificial intelligence is being integrated into jobs across all kinds of industries but will have varying impacts depending on the nature of specific jobs and existing work processes in different sectors. Attendees shared how AI is showing up in their respective fields, from targeted advertising to health care.