Why SUVs are especially dangerous for bicyclists

Data: Fatality Analysis Reporting System, NHTSA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bicyclists suffer more severe injuries when they're struck by SUVs than when they're hit by cars because the point of impact is higher, a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study shows.

Why it matters: Fatal bicycle crash rates have risen dramatically over the past decade, and researchers attribute the trend to the growing number of large SUVs and pickups on U.S. roads.

While design changes have made SUVs less dangerous to other vehicles, their tall front ends still pose an increased risk to pedestrians and bicyclists.

By the numbers: 932 bicyclists and 6,516 pedestrians were killed in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roads in 2020 — up 48% and 51%, respectively, since 2010, according to federal data.

Pedestrians comprised about 17% of crash deaths, and bicyclists made up an additional 2%.

Driving the news: IIHS examined detailed data from 71 Michigan crashes involving vehicles and bicycles compiled by the International Center for Automotive Medicine's Pedestrian Consortium.

The goal was to compare the severity of injuries inflicted by cars versus SUVs.

What they found: Injuries to the lower extremities were common in all crashes, but head injuries were dramatically more prevalent in those involving SUVs.

Ground-impact injuries — a frequent cause of head trauma — were more than twice as common in SUV crashes than those involving cars.

What they're saying: "SUVs tend to knock riders down, where they can also be run over, rather than vaulting them onto the hood of the vehicle," said Sam Monfort, the study's lead author.

That's because the higher front end of an SUV strikes cyclists above their center of gravity, throwing them more violently to the ground.

"It's not where they are struck, it's where the energy directs them after contact," Monfort tells Axios.

Of note: When an SUV strikes a pedestrian, it's the direct impact to the pelvis or chest that makes it more dangerous than being hit by a car, IIHS found in an earlier study.

What to watch: As part of the 2021 infrastructure bill, Congress instructed the Transportation Department to establish higher standards for vehicle safety technology, including emergency braking systems and other crash avoidance technologies.