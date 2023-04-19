Young tipped to be latest Heisman QB to go No. 1

The National Football League draft begins in eight days, and Alabama's Bryce Young is now the runaway favorite (-1000) to be taken No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Why it matters: If Young goes No. 1 as expected, he'll be the seventh Heisman-winning quarterback to do so in the past 14 drafts after just three such QBs did so in the previous 39.

2010: Sam Bradford (2008 Heisman)

Sam Bradford (2008 Heisman) 2011: Cam Newton (2010)

Cam Newton (2010) 2015: Jameis Winston (2013)

Jameis Winston (2013) 2018: Baker Mayfield (2017)

Baker Mayfield (2017) 2019: Kyler Murray (2018)

Kyler Murray (2018) 2020: Joe Burrow (2019)

Joe Burrow (2019) 2023: Young (2021)

In related news … Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud — who not so long ago was favored to go No. 1 — has now slipped behind Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. and Kentucky QB Will Levis, who both have better odds to go No. 2.