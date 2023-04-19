President Biden speaks before signing an executive order related to childcare and eldercare on April 18. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday slamming House Republicans' economic vision as the "same old trickle-down dressed up in MAGA clothing."

Why it matters: The U.S. government could reach its fiscal cliff this summer, but the Biden administration has refused to negotiate with House Republicans as long as they tie the debt ceiling to their budget demands.

McCarthy will attempt to pass his debt-ceiling bill through the House in the coming weeks to force Biden to negotiate, but divisions within the GOP conference are threatening to derail those plans.

Biden, in his closing remarks, said: "My economic plan for the middle class is transforming our economy to be stronger, fairer, more innovative, more competitive."

"That's where all of you come in, without you we can't rebuild America," he said.

"You build the roads, the bridges, you're going to take all those lead pipes out of our system, make it safer to generate economic growth for the country."

Minutes before Biden's speech began, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposed a debt ceiling increase of $1.5 trillion — paired with a package of spending cuts, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke and Justin Green report.

McCarthy said the plan includes the following spending cuts: Setting discretionary spending at Fiscal Year 2022 levels, capping spending growth at 1% a year and pulling back unspent COVID funds, among other cuts.

Biden, after touting his own accomplishments, turned to McCarthy's economic vision and said that his proposed budget cuts affect programs "that millions of hardworking and middle-class Americans count on."

The proposal is "the same-old trickle-down [economy] dressed up in MAGA clothing," he said.

He said that efforts to boost use of electric vehicles nationwide will generate "incredible economic growth."

"You all are going to build on the roads and highways and bridges to get there," he said to the workers at the union training facility in Accokeek, Maryland where he is speaking.

"Where in the hell was it written that says we can't be the manufacturing capital of the world again .... it's going to be us," he said after touting the manufacturing workers' role in growing the U.S. economy.

The president touted his administration's efforts to lower inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act and he highlighted his efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of drugs.

"I've been fighting for years as a senator and vice president to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of those drugs and negotiate the price," he said.

Making another pitch to middle-class workers, Biden said: "Folks, my economic plan is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. And that's not all. I get how folks are struggling with inflation," he said citing the war in Ukraine and the pandemic disrupting supply chains as reasons it remains high.

Biden opened Wednesday by making a pitch to union workers and middle-class Americans, saying that they would be most impacted by a debt default, which he said would "destroy this economy."