Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on four county officials to resign after some of them were allegedly caught on tape making comments about killing Black people and local journalists.

Driving the news: Audio from the McCurtain Gazette-News shows McCurtain County officials saying they know "vert quiet" hit men while talking about the newspaper's journalists, and complaining that they can't hang Black people.

Bruce Willingham, the newspaper's publisher, said he captured the audio in early March, and has since turned it over to the FBI and Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, AP reported.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed to Axios that it had received the full audio recording.

What they're saying: "I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County," Stitt said in a statement Sunday, per AP.

"There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office."

Stitt said he was seeking the resignations of four people allegedly heard on the recording: McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff's Capt. Alicia Manning, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

Details: The recording, the authenticity of which could not be verified by AP, includes Jennings allegedly saying he would run for sheriff if those in the position could "take a damn Black guy and whoop their *** and throw him in [a] cell."

"Well, It’s not like that nomore [sic]," Clardy replied. "I know," Jennings said. "Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got."

Meanwhile, in another portion, Jennings tells Clardy and Manning that he has knowledge of where "two deep holes are dug if you ever need them," to which the sheriff responds, "I’ve got an excavator."

Jennings also says he knows “two or three hit men” in Louisiana that are "very quiet guys."

Manning then appears to discuss the consequences of harming Chris Willingham — a reporter for McCurtain Gazette-News and the son of Bruce Willingham — or one of his family members.

"If any hair on their head got touched by anybody, who would be the bad guy?" Manning allegedly asks the others.

The big picture: Bruce Willingham told AP he captured the audio by leaving behind a recording device after a March 6 county commission meeting because he suspected officials were continuing to discuss business after the meeting officially ended, which would violate Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act.