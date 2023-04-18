The impact of MLB's new rules

We're roughly 10% through the first Major League Baseball season to feature a pitch clock, larger bases and defensive shift limits. Here's what we've seen so far.

Pitch clock: Pitchers have just 15 seconds to deliver their offering with the bases empty and 20 seconds with men on, while batters must be ready to hit by the time the clock hits 8 seconds.

Entering Monday, the average nine-inning game has taken just 2:37 — 26 minutes shorter than last year, and the lowest since 1984 (2:35). A full third of games have finished in under 2:30 after just 4% of games last year did so. The intrigue: Games aren't just shorter — they're quieter, too. With less downtime, the small-talk between opponents that has long been a staple on the bases has largely disappeared: "It's all business," San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson told AP.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Bigger bases: Bases are now 18-inch squares, up from 15 inches, shortening the distance between first and second — and second and third — by 4.5 inches.

Steals are way up, and success rate has never been higher. Entering Monday, teams were averaging 0.74 steals per game, the most since 1992 (0.77), and the 82.6% success rate is by far the best ever (75.7% in 2021). The intrigue: A decades-old technique called the "momentum lead" — wherein players take a small, lateral leap to get a head start on a stolen base attempt — is becoming more prevalent and effective thanks to the combination of the pitch clock, pickoff limits and bigger bases.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Defensive shift: Teams must have four defenders with their feet on the infield dirt, and two on either side of second base, to limit the defensive shifts that gobble up would-be hits.