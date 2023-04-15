Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

China is booming — and French luxury houses like LVMH and Hermès are reaping the benefit.

Why it matters: China has helped deliver a "blowout quarter" for luxury companies, per Bloomberg. It's also firing on all cylinders domestically, with manufacturing growing at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

What they're saying: "The reopening has come off more positively and with less hitches than anyone had hoped," Morning Consult economic analyst Jesse Wheeler tells Axios. "Consumers are out there spending."

With Chinese adults saving almost one in three earned dollars in 2022, "there’s a lot of excess savings in consumers’ bank accounts," says Wheeler.

The bottom line: That feeds into everything from domestic box-office grosses to international haute horlogerie sales.