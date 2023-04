Data: Axios Research; Photos: Getty images; Chart: Will Chase/Axios; Note: Steve Bannon was convicted only for contempt of Congress.

Former President Trump's recent indictment was preceded by criminal investigations, indictments and convictions of many of his top associates.

Details: Trump issued numerous pardons before leaving office, including those for Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon and Elliott Broidy.