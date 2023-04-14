Boldface names in the carbon removal sector and wider climate world want to make something crystal clear: They don't see the tech as a substitute for cutting emissions, and neither should you.

Driving the news: "Emission reductions and [carbon dioxide removal] should be clearly distinguished from each other," the direct air capture company Climeworks said in a lengthy new statement.

How it works: Those differences must be explicitly recognized "in climate pathways, target setting as well as in industry standards."

The same holds true in emissions credits markets and certificate programs.

Why it matters: This would help ensure "moral hazard is addressed, namely the claim that investing into CDR today could distract from emission reductions."

Zoom in: Backers include officials with Microsoft and Stripe (two companies heavily involved with removal), the CCS+ Initiative and others.

The big picture: It cites UN climate science panel estimates that emissions must fall 90% by 2050 to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.