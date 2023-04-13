Tech executive charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Flowers and cards left by people paying tribute to Bob Lee near the Portside apartment building in San Francisco on April 7. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

San Francisco police have arrested a tech executive in connection with the April 4 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Driving the news: Police said the suspect, tech executive Nima Momeni, and Lee knew each other, but at a news conference Thursday declined to give additional details on what led to Lee's fatal stabbing. Momeni has been charged with murder and will be arraigned Friday.

Mission Local, which first reported the arrest, cited police sources that indicated Lee and Momeni had gotten into an argument and that they were driving through downtown San Francisco hours before Lee was stabbed to death.

Records from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office show Momeni was booked into jail for murder around 9am Thursday. He was arrested in Emeryville.

Momeni graduated from UC Berkeley before going into systems engineering and information technology, according to a LinkedIn page matching his name and location.

Details: Lee, 43, was stabbed twice in the chest last week in the Rincon Hill area.

Surveillance footage published by the Daily Mail shows him staggering outside a luxury apartment building after he was stabbed and appearing to ask for help.

Police responded around 2:35 a.m. and he was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Between the lines: Momeni's background as someone in the tech industry who knew Lee goes against what many assumed about the suspect in Lee's killing, which ignited a firestorm across the city and renewed debates over crime and homelessness.

What they're saying: District Attorney Brooke Jenkins specifically called out misinformation over the case at a press conference Thursday.