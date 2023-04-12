Minneapolis to make history with Muslim call to prayer action

Minneapolis allowed the public broadcasting of the call to prayer early in the pandemic. Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Minneapolis is poised to allow mosques to broadcast Muslim prayer calls five times a day.

Why it matters: This change would make Minneapolis the first major U.S. city to explicitly allow the full set of broadcasts all year, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN).

Driving the news: The city council will vote Thursday on an ordinance that would expand when the prompts to pray, known as adhans, can be played via outdoor speakers.

State of play: Local mosques can already use amplified sound to play the announcements between 7am and 10pm.

A 2022 resolution confirmed that the adhans can be broadcast year-round.

Yes, but: Religious leaders say the time restrictions curtailed the reminders for early morning prayers, per the Star Tribune. Evening prayers were also left out for much of the year.

The proposed ordinance would change that by removing language restricting the amplified sound overnight from city code.

Zoom out: Public broadcasts of the adhan are common in Muslim-majority nations, but remain rare in the U.S.

The Detroit suburbs of Dearborn and Hamtramck and Patterson, New Jersey have practices and policies similar to the one proposed in Minneapolis.

What they're saying: CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein told Axios the change "sends a message to the world that freedom of religion is practiced here."

He hopes to see other U.S. cities follow Minneapolis' lead.

What to expect: Hussein said he anticipates that three to four local mosques, including one at a popular Somali mall, will join the two that already regularly broadcast the adhan once the ordinance takes effect.

Flashback: Minneapolis temporarily allowed around-the-clock prayer call broadcasts in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2020, when the pandemic prevented Muslim residents from going to the mosque in person during Ramadan.

What's next: Mayor Jacob Frey supports the proposal and intends to sign if it passes the council, a spokesperson told Axios.

