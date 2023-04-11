Chipotle reveals all-electric, wind- and solar-powered restaurant
Chipotle unveiled an all-electric restaurant concept Tuesday that relies entirely on alternative energy to power its stoves, grills, electric car charging ports and more.
The big picture: The reveal comes as Chipotle and other fast-food chains are under enormous pressure to reduce their carbon emissions.
- Several major fast food and retail chains, including Subway, 7-Eleven and Walmart, have all recently announced big pushes into electric vehicle charging as part of broader efforts to go green, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
- While rooftop solar panels will be installed "where feasible," Chipotle says, most of the restaurants' energy will come from offsite wind and solar generation.
Driving the news: Chipotle has opened two restaurants with what it's calling “responsible restaurant design” features so far: One in Gloucester, Virginia and another in Jacksonville, Florida.
- A third is slated to open in Castle Rock, Colorado.
- Highlights include electric cooking equipment to replace gas-powered variants, rooftop solar panels and heat pump water heaters.
What's next: The fast-casual Mexican chain plans to install such features as it opens new restaurants over time.
- It aims "to have more than 100 of its new locations in 2024 utilize all-electric equipment and at least some additional elements from its new design," per a release.
The bottom line: Chipotle's goal is to reduce its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 as compared to 2019, the company says.
- The company also said Tuesday that it's planning to offer more vegetarian and vegan menu items, while purchasing 36.4 million pounds of local produce this year.
