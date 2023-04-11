Skip to main content
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chipotle reveals all-electric, wind- and solar-powered restaurant

Kelly Tyko
Chipotle restaurant location with solar panels on roof

Chipotle has opened two restaurants with its new design. Photo: Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle unveiled an all-electric restaurant concept Tuesday that relies entirely on alternative energy to power its stoves, grills, electric car charging ports and more.

The big picture: The reveal comes as Chipotle and other fast-food chains are under enormous pressure to reduce their carbon emissions.

  • Several major fast food and retail chains, including Subway, 7-Eleven and Walmart, have all recently announced big pushes into electric vehicle charging as part of broader efforts to go green, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
  • While rooftop solar panels will be installed "where feasible," Chipotle says, most of the restaurants' energy will come from offsite wind and solar generation.

Driving the news: Chipotle has opened two restaurants with what it's calling “responsible restaurant design” features so far: One in Gloucester, Virginia and another in Jacksonville, Florida.

  • A third is slated to open in Castle Rock, Colorado.
  • Highlights include electric cooking equipment to replace gas-powered variants, rooftop solar panels and heat pump water heaters.

What's next: The fast-casual Mexican chain plans to install such features as it opens new restaurants over time.

  • It aims "to have more than 100 of its new locations in 2024 utilize all-electric equipment and at least some additional elements from its new design," per a release.

The bottom line: Chipotle's goal is to reduce its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 as compared to 2019, the company says.

  • The company also said Tuesday that it's planning to offer more vegetarian and vegan menu items, while purchasing 36.4 million pounds of local produce this year.

