The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has asked a court to subpoena the online community platform Discord to divulge the identity of user Julien#2743, who recently posted leaked images of the official art book for this May’s Switch mega-release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Why it matters: Nintendo isn’t just sending a message to leakers, but through court filings is showing how far it’ll go to squelch leaks.

On Feb. 21, Nintendo’s senior corporate counsel for intellectual property emailed Discord about the leak of the art book on a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Discord server.

Eight minutes later, a Discord rep replied, saying they would begin taking the content down.

Nearly 10 hours later, Nintendo asked for the whole server to be taken down, saying users kept exchanging copies of the leak. “Some members have been assigned the role of ‘The PDF Pirate,’ which identifies them as a source for PDF files of the infringing art book images,” a Nintendo official wrote, attaching screenshots of users offering to share the leaks over direct message.

Discord’s legal team replied the next day saying it had “issued a warning to the server for the reported activity.”

The big picture: Game companies are vigilant about tracking down leaks, but Discord isn’t just where Zelda or Genshin Impact secrets proliferate.

That recent Pentagon intelligence leak emerged through Discord, gaining traction when it appeared on a server dedicated to Minecraft, according to security experts.

