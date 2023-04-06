Skip to main content
Streaming guide: "Dave" season 3, new Apple TV+ doc and more

Maxwell Millington

"On a Wing and a Prayer." Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video/Boris Martin

Buckle up. Here's a look at what’s coming to streaming services this weekend and beyond.

Amazon Prime Video
  • "On a Wing and a Prayer": An Amazon original film tells the story of an airplane passenger, played by Dennis Quaid, who has to land a plane with his family on board after the pilot dies mid-flight. Based on a true story.

Available: Friday

Apple TV+

Available: Friday

HBO Max
  • The third season of the CW's "Kung Fu," a series about a woman leaving college for an isolated Chinese monastery, will air on Friday.
Hulu
  • "Dave": The titular character will headline his first U.S. tour in the third season of FXX’s comedy starring rapper Lil Dicky. Available Thursday.
Netflix
  • "Beef": A new dark comedy series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong puts two strangers in the middle of a feud after a road rage incident. Available Thursday.
  • The final three episodes of season four of "Love Is Blind" are available Friday.

1 cool thing: Axios' data visuals team created this tool to help you save money on your streaming subscription services. Give it a whirl!

