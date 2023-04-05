Free speech the next key battleground for abortion rights

An abortion rights rally outside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, in May 2022. Photo: Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Idaho could be at the center of a free speech battle over abortion care.

Driving the news: The American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday that it's suing the Idaho Attorney General for "threatening health care providers who exercise their First Amendment right to give patients information about out-of-state abortion care."

Details: The suit is intended to stop state Attorney General Raúl Labrador from applying a legal opinion in which he states that Idaho law does not allow health care providers to refer patients out of state for abortion care.

The opinion also says state law prohibits health care providers from prescribing abortion pills for pick up across state lines.

Health providers who assist in "perfuming or attempting to perform an abortion" may have their licenses suspended as they could be in violation of Idaho’s abortion ban, the attorney general wrote.

The state has two abortion bans in place, a near-total trigger ban and a six-week ban, both of which have been allowed by the Idaho Supreme Court to remain in effect.

What they're saying: "This interpretation goes far beyond Idaho’s law and is an extreme attempt to prevent health care providers from giving information to patients and to prevent Idahoans from accessing legal health care in another state," the ACLU said in a statement.

The ACLU and the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Don't forget: When the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his concurring opinion that a state could not prohibit a resident from going to another state to obtain an abortion "based on their constitutional right to interstate travel."

The Supreme Court has previously held that a state does not have the authority to enforce its law beyond its borders, but legal experts say that in the post-Roe landscape, the high court could revisit that issue.

Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to the overturning of Roe v. Wade by noting that "under fundamental First Amendment principles, individuals must remain free to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states."

Worth noting: Idaho last week became the first state to pass a bill banning interstate travel for abortion for some of its residents.