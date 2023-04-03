Manufacturing comes off its high boil

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

So far in 2023, the flow of economic data has been a story of ups and downs: first, with several weeks of signs that the economy was slowing and inflation fading, then several weeks of data suggesting boom times were still here.

With the first significant economic release of April (reflecting March activity), we're back on the downward part of the roller coaster.

Driving the news: The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing activity fell to 46.3, the lowest since May 2020's 47.7. Numbers below 50 indicate contraction, and by this index, manufacturing has been contracting for four straight months.

The falloff was even steeper in some key forward-looking ISM components, including big drops in new orders, inventories and employment.

Why it matters: The survey is the latest confirmation that the economy really is coming off 2022's high boil, despite a continued robust job market and other signs of strength.

Between the lines: For the moment, the details of the ISM data look not so much recessionary, but more like things coming into a healthier balance in manufacturing. That was evident in a steep decline in reported price pressures, which fell below 50, and falling backlogs and inventories.

At the same time, several categories of goods have continued shortages, particularly electronic components.

What they're saying: "New orders are starting to soften and supplier deliveries are improving slightly," said one electrical equipment manufacturer that participated in the survey. "This is allowing us to reduce [our] backlog and build a buffer in some categories."

"The supply chain disruption — particularly in electronics — is still significant compared to pre-pandemic conditions," the respondent said.

"Sales a bit down, and budgets being cut with a greater emphasis on savings," a chemical products manufacturer said.

Of note: "We are closely monitoring the global banking situation, but no impacts have been experienced or are expected at this time," said one manufacturer of miscellaneous goods.

The bottom line: "Softening demand for goods has paved the way for manufacturers to trim payrolls and lighten up their production schedules – the combined effect of which is clear as the manufacturing malaise spreads," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, in a note.