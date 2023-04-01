The case for $25 million of FDIC deposit insurance

Former Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that the FDIC insurance cap should be raised "to either $10 million or $25 million" in order to prevent regional banks from being at a disadvantage to the big money-center banks.

Why it matters: Businesses often need to keep a lot more than $250,000 on deposit in order to comfortably fund their day-to-day operations, including making payroll. Such businesses are in no position to be able to gauge the creditworthiness of banks.

Flashback: Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair took control of Wachovia, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S., in September 2008. Ultimately it was sold to Wells Fargo, who outbid Citigroup for the bank.

The problem at Wachovia was a $5 billion bank run, led by large uninsured depositors. If those deposits had been insured, said Bair the following month, that “definitely would have made a difference.”

To address that problem, Bair introduced the Transaction Account Guarantee Program in October 2008. The plan, which didn't require Congressional legislation, effectively insured all deposits in corporate transaction accounts; it expired at the end of 2012.

The big picture: The fast rise in long-term interest rates has made corporate depositors worried about all but the very largest banks — the ones officially deemed too big to fail.

Per Bloomberg, Y Combinator president Garry Tan wrote in a message to peers: “Anytime you hear problems of solvency in any bank, and it can be deemed credible, you should take it seriously.”

The catch: Just about any bank, even JPMorgan, can be the subject of solvency rumors in today's interest-rate environment.

What they're saying: "We’ve got a huge systemic crisis," former comptroller of the currency Gene Ludwig tells Axios.

"If you’re a business bank, almost by definition you’re going to have a lot of uninsured deposits."

"We have to do something about deposit insurance. The notion that deposit insurance creates moral hazard is one of the biggest canards in the world."

"Some mid-size banks are in very tenuous situations," adds Klaros co-founder Michele Alt. "In recent weeks, depositors have moved an estimated $550 billion out of small banks and into big institutions and money market funds."

Between the lines: The Dodd-Frank banking reforms of 2010 made it more difficult for regulators like the FDIC to unilaterally guarantee deposits in the way they did in 2008.

At the time, no one had ever seen a bank run nearly as fast or as dangerous as the one that hit Silicon Valley Bank.

The bottom line: Government guarantees are effective at preventing deposit runs. But in order for the existing $250,000 limit to be raised, Congress would have to pass new legislation.