Data: NCAA, Sports Reference; Note: No NCAA Tournament held in 2020; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

There won't be a single 1, 2 or 3 seed in the men’s Final Four today — the first time that's ever happened.

By the numbers: Summing the seed rankings of the four teams (No. 9 Florida Atlantic, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 4 UConn) makes this year the second-highest seed total at 23. Only the 2011 Men’s Final Four had a higher seed total, at 26.