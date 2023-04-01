Last year wasn't a great year for money flowing into China-based venture capital, or for Chinese startup exits.

Why it matters: Distributions are important to keep limited partners backing Chinese funds, and thus, backing startups.

By the numbers: While the second half of the year was much stronger, 2022's total exit value was $157.7 billion — less than half of 2021's record $289.2 billion, per PitchBook.

2022 only had $22 billion in venture-backed exits with participation from foreign investors, a huge dip from 2021's 164.7 billion, and the lowest amount since 2016. This translated to only 17 exits, down from 56 in 2021.

Yes, but: China's IPO market has remained stronger than the rest of the world, with 201 public listings in 2022 (131 taking place in the second half).