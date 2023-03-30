1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Venture capital fund formed to focus on dementia treatment startups
Venture capital firm EQT Life Sciences yesterday announced the close of its debut LSP Dementia Fund, with €260 million in capital commitments.
Why it matters: This is the first dementia-focused fund ever raised entirely by a European VC firm, although there was an earlier one in 2013 that was partially formed and funded by various governments.
- So far it's made five investments and expects to find another eight or nine companies.
By the numbers: Around 54 million people currently suffer from dementia, and one estimate has that awful figure tripling by 2050.
What they're saying: Philip Scheltens, a longtime dementia researcher leading the EQT effort, tells Axios he believes it could outperform other life sciences funds:
- "There are so few investors focused on it, so much to invest in and so much appetite from pharma because there are basically no solutions on the market."