Timbaland plotting collaboration with an AI artist
Musical sensation Timbaland’s latest innovation could cause you to rethink what’s real.
What's happening: The rapper-producer said Wednesday at Axios’ What’s Next Summit that he’s considering incorporating fictitious AI influencer Lil Miquela into his next musical endeavor.
- “I don't want to get into details but … you've never seen Timbaland with an AI artist,” he told Axios' Hope King. “Who I’m enjoying now is watching Lil Miquela. She's an AI robot, and I'm like, man, imagine if I stood beside her with a dope-ass song.”
Zoom out: Timbaland, who cofounded Beatclub to nurture budding musical artists, appeared on stage alongside co-founder Gary Marella and creative partner Zayd Portillo.
- He also had positive things to say about video-sharing service Triller after reportedly settling a lawsuit with the company.
- TikTok and Triller “are dictating the new new,” he said.
- "TikTok might be gone, so they're gonna be other" services, Timbaland said, referring to debate in Washington over whether to ban TikTok.
- “We’re pushing for Triller,” Marella added.
Timbaland said he still enjoys the “art of discovery” in music despite a deluge of new tracks every year on platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud.
- “To me it’s never enough,” he said. “I’m a hunter.”
Marella said Beatclub, which he said has “under 100,000” members after moving beyond an invitation-only phase, empowers independent artists.
The intrigue: TikTok has revolutionized how people discover new tunes, Timbaland said, but he insisted he’s keeping pace.
- “Music is a young sport,” he said. “Some people feel like (they're) older now. … Not me. I’m still 19 at heart.”
He added that he tries to serve as an example for aspiring musicians hoping to break into the business.
- “I am music," he said. "I am what you are trying to be."