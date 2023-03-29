A top U.S. financial regulator continues to hammer into the crypto industry.

Why it matters: The top-line complaint leveled by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Beaxy alleges the platform failed to register as a national securities exchange, and also takes issue with how it operated.

Driving the news: The SEC Wednesday charged Beaxy.com, its executives including founder and former chief Artak Hamazaspyan.

The big picture: The SEC enforcement actions appear to be reaching fever pitch, with major exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken as well as smaller, but well-known crypto leaders like Tron's Justin Sun in their crosshairs.

What they're saying: “We allege that Beaxy and its affiliates performed the functions of an exchange, broker, clearing agency, and dealer without registering with the Commission and complying with clear, time-tested rules governing those activities,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a press statement.

Details: The SEC also alleges that Beaxy illegally raised $8 million in an unregistered offering of its native Beaxy token (BXY).

And it also accuses Hamazaspyan of misappropriating some $900,000 of those funds for personal use, including gambling.

What we're watching: Windy will cease operations, Beaxy has been shuttered and customer assets are supposed to be accounted for and transferred back to them.

Also, Windy will destroy all BXY in possession.

Zoom in: The complaint also alleges that Nicholas Murphy and Randolph "Bay" Abbott ran the Beaxy platform through a company called Windy Inc. Windy also entered into an agreement with Brian Peterson and his firms for market-making services.

For all of the activities they were conducting, the SEC alleges that Windy should have registered as an exchange, but also as a clearing agency, as well as a broker.

The bottom line: Windy, Murphy, Abbott, Peterson and his associated firms, settled without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint.

They agreed to pay fines.

The intrigue: The SEC says it is "litigating" charges against Hamazaspyan and Beaxy.