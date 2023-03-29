The money behind March Madness

Data: Sportico; Table: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The Southeastern Conference was absent from the men's Elite Eight, but that didn't stop the conference from winning a different competition this March: most money earned.

How it works: Every March Madness, the NCAA distributes a portion of its revenues to member conferences based on how their schools fare in the men’s basketball tournament.

Those payments are determined by "units," which are earned for each game a school plays in, not including the National Championship — meaning this year's haul is set.

132 total units were up for grabs, with each one worth roughly $2 million, per Sportico ($). Conferences will distribute the money evenly to schools, who will decide how to use it.

By the numbers: The SEC's eight tournament teams played 17 games, netting $34 million. It's the first time in at least two decades that the SEC led all conferences.

The other big winners were the Big 12 ($32M), Big East ($30M), Big Ten ($28M) and Atlantic Coast Conference ($24M).

Four other leagues made at least $10 million: Mountain West ($16M), Pac-12 ($14M), West Coast ($12M) and Conference USA ($10M), the latter of which came entirely from Florida Atlantic's run to the Final Four.

The big picture: For Power 5 conferences, March Madness money is merely a fraction of their total revenue. The SEC distributed $721.8 million to its 14 members for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with most of that money coming from college sports' real cash cow: football.