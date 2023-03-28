Sally Susman book: Commanding the communications hot seat
As top communicators are increasingly earning a seat at the table only to discover it's a hot seat, it's important for them to seek out experienced contemporaries for advice and guidance.
- In her new book, Sally Susman, the chief corporate affairs officer for Pfizer, shares real world examples and offers tangible suggestions on how to navigate the delicate — and sometimes polarizing — job of communications.
Why it matters: "Breaking Through: Communicating to Open Minds, Move Hearts and Change the World" avoids the pitfalls of leadership books that can at times be dry and self-serving. Susman offers practical advice from someone who has earned her place as a trusted adviser during crises.
What she's saying: "We've made great strides in getting the seat at the table and I think that argument has largely been put to bed," she tells Axios.
- "What I'm focused on is for professionals and leaders to have the best, most sage advice. Communicators are solving problems in a rapid-fire environment, across multiple channels and with an array of stakeholders — the seat is very hot."
The big picture: No matter your role or sector, being a smart communicator is essential in this loud, crowded and complex world, says Susman.
- Her comms "power tools" are intentionality, candor, curiosity, creativity, gratitude, preparation, humor and reflection.
- In the book, Susman explains how these tools guide her both personally and professionally — from dealing with less than stellar feedback to navigating a corporate response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine or coming out in the 1980s.
The bottom line: Having worked with nine CEOs across three companies — American Express, Estée Lauder and Pfizer — Susman has seen how effective communications can impact business.
- "Because of the increased scrutiny and the elevated stakes, communications can no longer be considered a soft skill. The ability to lead and drive the public conversation is a rock-hard competency," she writes.
💭Eleanor's thought bubble: The most common gripe I hear from comms pros is that they are viewed as an administrative function and their true value is overlooked.
- Susman is one of the few communicators to successfully position her team as trusted partners and key strategic assets, no matter the company or industry.