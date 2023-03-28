Data: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chart: Axios Visuals

Home prices fell for the seventh consecutive month in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that the housing market is cooling off after years of blistering growth.

By the numbers: The national home price index fell 5.6% on a month-over-month basis as the 20 biggest markets all posted declines.

But home prices were still up 3.8% from a year earlier, led by gains in cities like Miami, Tampa and Atlanta.

What we're watching: Whether interest rates remain elevated as the Fed continues to fight inflation — and how that affects home prices.