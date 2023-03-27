World Bank expects slow global economic growth

The global economy is facing an era of worsening demographics, ongoing inflation pressure and financial instability, according to a gloomy new report from The World Bank.

Why it matters: If the economy is like a car, its potential growth rate is how quickly it can go without risking a ticket — or excess inflation. The World Bank says this "speed limit" has fallen dramatically, warning that forces juicing global economic growth are now in retreat.

A nation's potential growth rate sets boundaries that can affect a slew of policies, including government spending and benchmark interest rates.

What they're saying: "The result could be a lost decade in the making—not just for some countries or regions as has occurred in the past—but for the whole world," bank officials wrote in the report.

By the numbers: The World Bank estimates that the globe's potential growth rate will average 2.2% throughout the rest of this decade. That would make it the lowest rate in 30 years.

For context, that rate was 3.5% in the early 2000s, and 2.6% between 2011 and 2021.

The reasons for that slowdown in potential output stem from a slew of factors, many of which are problems that were made worse by the effects of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That includes sluggish productivity and labor force growth and tempered international trade. The organization points to a lasting shock to human capital from COVID-19, learning losses and school closures that will weigh on potential growth.

The big picture: The drop-off will have wide-ranging consequences, limiting every nation's ability to invest in measures that would reduce poverty, combat climate change or boost job creation to find new venues to up productivity.

"All of these things will be curtailed because of weaker potential growth going forward," Ayhan Kose, the group's chief economist, told reporters this morning.

The bottom line: The World Bank says a slew of policies — including ones that slash trade-related costs, embrace globalization and increase labor force participation rates — could raise the globe's potential growth rate.